Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04).

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

XFOR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 50,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,688. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

