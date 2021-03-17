Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Vicor posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,266. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

