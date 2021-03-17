Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $44.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $47.70 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $29.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $225.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $321.14 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

NOVA stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,871,110.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,073,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

