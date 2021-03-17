Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.37). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,387. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

