Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post sales of $26.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $23.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $117.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 6,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

