Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the third quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.25 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

