Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $723.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

