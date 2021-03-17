Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$3.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.56) and the highest is ($2.34). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($2.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.47.

AAL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,657,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,883,922. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

