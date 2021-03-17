Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $729,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.