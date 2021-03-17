Zacks: Analysts Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 210,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,657. The firm has a market cap of $295.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

