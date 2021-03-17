Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.99 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

