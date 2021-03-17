Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

