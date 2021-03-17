Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $490,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.