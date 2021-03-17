Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 72.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.