Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NEPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 3,474,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,749. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

