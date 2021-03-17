Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce $420.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $423.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $457.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.