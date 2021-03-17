Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $492.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.40 million and the lowest is $486.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $459.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 11,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.