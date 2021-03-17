Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,411 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 53,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

