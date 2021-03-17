Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%.

NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 1,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,285. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

