YFValue Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.56 or 0.00457526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00124374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.64 or 0.00577701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

