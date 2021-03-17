Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

