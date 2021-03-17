Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

YAMCY stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

