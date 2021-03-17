XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $224.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00454399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00062196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00140788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00055712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00078316 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars.

