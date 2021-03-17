XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,126,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,576,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

