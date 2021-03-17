XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One XIO token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

