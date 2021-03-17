Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

