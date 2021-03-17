Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Atish Shah Sells 4,620 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atish Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Atish Shah sold 380 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $23,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

