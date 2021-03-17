Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

