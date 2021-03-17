WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $44.00. The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 4629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,054,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,399. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

