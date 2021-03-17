WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of WVFC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. WVS Financial makes up about 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.60% of WVS Financial worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

