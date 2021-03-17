WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 908.20 ($11.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 843.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

