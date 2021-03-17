Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 46,828 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,828 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 158,764 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

