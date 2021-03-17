Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 11,867 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

