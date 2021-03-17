WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.27

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 655453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.