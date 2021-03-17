Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WTT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

