Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $96.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

