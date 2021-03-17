WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $82.30 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021284 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

