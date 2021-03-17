Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Wilhelmina International
