Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

