Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

