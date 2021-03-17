Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 710,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.