Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,560.3 days.
OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.
Whitbread Company Profile
