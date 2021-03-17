Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,560.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

