Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Up 7.9%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.14. 165,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 266,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

