Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 13th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

