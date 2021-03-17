Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

