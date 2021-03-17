Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

