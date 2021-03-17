Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $328.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.