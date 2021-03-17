Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 330 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

