Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

