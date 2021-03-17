Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.98. 7,765,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 10,358,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $175.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.