Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT Raised to $16.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

